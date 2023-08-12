Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Appeal for Information After Fatal Collision Claims Life of Motorcyclist in Salford

Appeal for Information After Fatal Collision Claims Life of Motorcyclist in Salford
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Authorities are urgently seeking information from the public following a tragic collision that claimed the life of a 25-year-old male motorcyclist in Salford. The incident occurred on Friday, August 11, around 6.30pm on Albion Way.

Reports indicate that the motorbike, traveling north along Albion Way, was involved in the collision, resulting in the rider sustaining severe injuries. Despite medical intervention, the 25-year-old male succumbed to his injuries, marking a devastating loss.

The collision also impacted a 25-year-old female pedestrian who was present at the scene. She sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident, although authorities have expressed that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Law enforcement officials are now appealing for assistance from any witnesses to the collision or individuals who may possess relevant footage of the incident. This includes potential sources such as CCTV cameras, mobile devices, or dash-cams. Information from the public could greatly aid in piecing together the events leading up to the collision.

Individuals who have information pertinent to the investigation are encouraged to contact the authorities at 0161 856 4741, citing log number 3059 of 11/08/2023. Alternatively, reports can be submitted through GMP’s website using the LiveChat function (www.gmp.police.uk) or by reaching out to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Posted in

National News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Body of Missing Man Found in Wooded Area Near Folkestone

BREAKING

Tragedy Strikes as Mosque Collapse Claims Seven Lives in Nigeria’s Zaria City

BREAKING

Woman Detained Under Mental Health Act Goes Missing After Threatening Staff

BREAKING

Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Vicious Sexual Attack in Exeter

BREAKING

Rapist Convicted and Sentenced Following Brave Victim’s Actions

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

BREAKING

Les Dennis Joins Star-Studded Lineup for New Series of Strictly Come Dancing

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.