Appeal for Information After Fatal Collision Claims Life of Motorcyclist in Salford

Authorities are urgently seeking information from the public following a tragic collision that claimed the life of a 25-year-old male motorcyclist in Salford. The incident occurred on Friday, August 11, around 6.30pm on Albion Way.

Reports indicate that the motorbike, traveling north along Albion Way, was involved in the collision, resulting in the rider sustaining severe injuries. Despite medical intervention, the 25-year-old male succumbed to his injuries, marking a devastating loss.

The collision also impacted a 25-year-old female pedestrian who was present at the scene. She sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident, although authorities have expressed that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Law enforcement officials are now appealing for assistance from any witnesses to the collision or individuals who may possess relevant footage of the incident. This includes potential sources such as CCTV cameras, mobile devices, or dash-cams. Information from the public could greatly aid in piecing together the events leading up to the collision.

Individuals who have information pertinent to the investigation are encouraged to contact the authorities at 0161 856 4741, citing log number 3059 of 11/08/2023. Alternatively, reports can be submitted through GMP’s website using the LiveChat function (www.gmp.police.uk) or by reaching out to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.