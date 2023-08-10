Appeal for Information After Teenage Boy Stabbed in Newton-le-Willows

Merseyside Police are appealing for information following a stabbing incident that occurred in Newton-le-Willows on the night of Monday, August 7. At approximately 9.40pm police received a distressing report of an attack on a 16-year-old boy in a local park known as The Dingle, situated off Earle Street.

According to reports, the victim was assaulted by two unidentified males during the incident. The assailants, described as being between the ages of 18 and 19, with slim builds, standing at approximately 6 feet tall, were attired in dark clothing. Following the assault, the teenage boy sustained a stab wound to his arm and was immediately transported to a hospital for medical attention. He remains under medical care as he continues to receive treatment for his injury.

The two suspects responsible for the attack reportedly fled the scene on an electric bike. In response to the incident, local law enforcement has initiated an extensive investigation, which includes house-to-house inquiries, examination of CCTV footage, and interviewing potential witnesses in the vicinity.

Detective Inspector Peter Rexwinkel expressed his concerns regarding the incident, stating, “This was an unprovoked attack on a completely innocent person, who is still in hospital receiving treatment to his injury. This will not be tolerated, and we are carrying out a thorough investigation to find those responsible.”

DI Rexwinkel further emphasised the commitment of law enforcement to combat knife crime and ensure the safety of local communities. He outlined the various measures being undertaken to address this issue, such as proactive use of stop and search powers, open land searches, warrants, and educational initiatives in collaboration with partners. He also stressed the need to apprehend those involved in knife crime and deter young and vulnerable individuals from carrying weapons or participating in gang activities.

Authorities are urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Earle Street at the time of the incident, witnessed anything suspicious, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Merseyside Police by direct message on Twitter (@MerPolCC) or to provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 23000723849.