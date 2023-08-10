Appeal for Witnesses and Footage in Attempted Murder Case in North Berwick

Detectives from Police Scotland are urging witnesses and individuals with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward as they investigate an attempted murder case in North Berwick. The incident occurred on July 30, 2023, involving a white Audi A3 and a red Ford Focus with the registration plate YM65 WWF. The altercation took place around 8:00 PM in various locations, including Clifford Road, roads near Tantallon Castle, Whitekirk, Tyninghame, and near the entrance to Foxlake in Dunbar.

The detectives are also keen to receive any information about the whereabouts of the red Ford Focus with the registration plate YM65 WWF.

Detective Sergeant Jade Wardell, leading the investigation, emphasised the importance of gathering comprehensive details about the incident. She appealed to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to come forward, as even seemingly insignificant information could prove crucial to solving the case. She also encouraged individuals with dash cameras to review their footage, as it could potentially provide valuable insights to aid the investigation.

The police are committed to ensuring that every piece of evidence is thoroughly examined in order to establish a clear understanding of the events leading up to the attempted murder. The appeal for witnesses and relevant footage is a critical step in piecing together the puzzle and identifying the individuals involved.

Members of the public with any information related to the incident are urged to contact Police Scotland at 101, quoting incident number 3501 of July 30, 2023. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.