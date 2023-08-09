Weather

Appeal to Locate Missing Man, Darren Jones

Have you seen Darren Jones, who has been reported missing from Castleford?

Darren is 50 and is described as being about 6ft tall and of slim build.

He is believed to be wearing a thin dark blue jacket and pale blue jeans and is possibly carrying a white carrier bag.

His disappearance is said to be extremely out of character and there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1734 of 4 August.

