Aristocrat and Boyfriend Accused of Camping Off-Grid With Newborn Before Baby’s Tragic Discovery

An aristocrat, Constance Marten, and her boyfriend, Mark Gordon, allegedly went on the run with their newborn daughter, Victoria, camping off-grid in the depths of winter before the baby’s lifeless body was found wrapped in a plastic bag under a pile of nappies in a shed, as revealed in court today.

Marten, aged 35, and Gordon, aged 48, are currently facing charges of killing their baby daughter in rural Sussex between January 5 and February 27. The heartbreaking discovery of Victoria’s remains sparked a massive search operation involving hundreds of police officers from both the Metropolitan and Sussex police, along with dedicated search and rescue volunteers. The relentless search covered a vast 90 square miles of land.

The infant’s body was eventually located on a Brighton allotment on March 1, concealed beneath a heap of nappies. Marten and Gordon stand accused of manslaughter through gross negligence, concealing the birth of a child, and obstructing justice in relation to this tragic incident.

The court proceedings shed light on the harrowing details, revealing that the couple camped off-grid in the harsh winter weather with their newborn daughter before her untimely death. The search efforts extended over several weeks until the parents were apprehended and Victoria’s lifeless body was found.

Marten, wearing a white flowery blouse and red lipstick, appeared in court today and applied for bail. However, her request was denied by Judge Mark Lucraft, KC, the Recorder of London, and she remains in custody.

The couple’s disappearance commenced on January 5, when their car caught fire near Bolton. Marten had reportedly given birth recently and had not been assessed by medical professionals. Sightings of the couple occurred in various locations, including Liverpool, Essex, south London, and East Sussex. They managed to evade detection by using cash for transactions and booking accommodations under false names.

Born into a well-off family with ties to royalty, Marten’s family history is steeped in aristocracy. Despite her privileged background, Marten and Gordon abandoned their southeast London home in September 2022, embracing a nomadic lifestyle.

Their upcoming court proceedings will include a mention hearing on August 25 to determine custody time limits. A trial date has been scheduled for January 2 next year, set to last between four to six weeks.

The heart-wrenching case has captivated public attention, shedding light on the tragic circumstances surrounding Victoria’s short life.