Arrest Made in Connection with Freedom of Information Data Breach Investigation

Detectives delving into criminal activity linked to the recent freedom of information data breach have executed a search in Lurgan on Wednesday, August 16, resulting in an arrest. The ongoing investigation follows closely after last week’s breach, which raised significant concerns about the potential misuse of sensitive information.

The individual in question, a 39-year-old man, was apprehended under suspicion of engaging in the “Collection of Information likely to be useful to Terrorists.” Currently, he is undergoing questioning by Detectives at the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill provided insight into the relentless efforts being undertaken to mitigate the risks posed to both officers and staff. The search operation conducted today, and the subsequent arrest constitute integral components of a comprehensive and expansive operation designed to counteract criminal activities tied to the freedom of information data breach.

“We are working tirelessly to address the risk posed to officers and staff,” remarked Detective Chief Superintendent Hill. “Today’s search operation, and subsequent arrest, is just one piece of a large-scale operation,” he added, underscoring the multifaceted approach being pursued by law enforcement.