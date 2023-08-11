Asylum Seekers to Be Relocated from Bibby Stockholm Barge due to Legionella Bacteria Concerns

Concerns over Legionella bacteria have led to the relocation of asylum seekers from the Bibby Stockholm barge located in Dorset. The presence of Legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a severe lung infection, was detected in the water on the barge. In light of this finding, all individuals aboard the barge will be moved to new accommodations as a precautionary measure.

The decision to move the asylum seekers was made to ensure their safety and well-being. The government is taking proactive steps to mitigate any potential health risks associated with the presence of Legionella bacteria.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick is reportedly overseeing discussions regarding the situation. Although none of the individuals on the barge have displayed symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, the relocation is being carried out as a preventive measure to address potential health concerns.

The Bibby Stockholm barge, with a capacity of over 500 individuals, was introduced by the government as part of efforts to discourage small boat crossings. The first group of asylum seekers boarded the barge on Monday, followed by a smaller number on Tuesday. The barge’s usage has faced challenges, including legal and logistical issues. The Home Office‘s Cheryl Avery, director of asylum accommodation, emphasized that accommodation is provided on a no-choice basis.

Despite initial support from government officials, including Minister Jenrick, the barge’s usage has encountered various hurdles. As the situation develops, authorities are prioritizing the well-being and safety of asylum seekers, and steps are being taken to ensure their health in the face of the Legionella bacteria concern.