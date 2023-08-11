Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Asylum Seekers to Be Relocated from Bibby Stockholm Barge due to Legionella Bacteria Concerns

Controversial Bibby Stockholm Barge to Receive First Asylum Seekers Amid Safety Concerns
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Concerns over Legionella bacteria have led to the relocation of asylum seekers from the Bibby Stockholm barge located in Dorset. The presence of Legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a severe lung infection, was detected in the water on the barge. In light of this finding, all individuals aboard the barge will be moved to new accommodations as a precautionary measure.

The decision to move the asylum seekers was made to ensure their safety and well-being. The government is taking proactive steps to mitigate any potential health risks associated with the presence of Legionella bacteria.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick is reportedly overseeing discussions regarding the situation. Although none of the individuals on the barge have displayed symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, the relocation is being carried out as a preventive measure to address potential health concerns.

The Bibby Stockholm barge, with a capacity of over 500 individuals, was introduced by the government as part of efforts to discourage small boat crossings. The first group of asylum seekers boarded the barge on Monday, followed by a smaller number on Tuesday. The barge’s usage has faced challenges, including legal and logistical issues. The Home Office‘s Cheryl Avery, director of asylum accommodation, emphasized that accommodation is provided on a no-choice basis.

Despite initial support from government officials, including Minister Jenrick, the barge’s usage has encountered various hurdles. As the situation develops, authorities are prioritizing the well-being and safety of asylum seekers, and steps are being taken to ensure their health in the face of the Legionella bacteria concern.

Posted in

National NewsNews for Dorset

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes: Rohingya Refugees Lost at Sea

BREAKING

Pervert Jailed for Terrifying Sexual Assault on Teenager in Darwen

BREAKING

The Perilous Rise of Small Boat Crossings: Over 100,000 Migrants Detected in English Channel Since 2018

BREAKING

Asylum Seekers to Be Relocated from Bibby Stockholm Barge due to Legionella Bacteria Concerns

BREAKING

Bournemouth FC Signs 19-Year-Old Midfielder Alex Scott in £25m Move

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.