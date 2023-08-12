Weather

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

“Barbie,” the cinematic sensation directed by Greta Gerwig, continues to shatter records and dominate the North American box office, amassing an impressive $502.6 million in its third consecutive week at the forefront of moviegoers’ hearts. The announcement of this monumental achievement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures.

Since its release on July 21st, “Barbie” has not only catapulted into the billion-dollar club worldwide but has managed to captivate audiences from all walks of life, captivating both young and old alike. The film, which features Margot Robbie in a lead role and doubles as a producer, along with Ryan Gosling, presents a fresh and imaginative take on the cherished Mattel IP (intellectual property).

Greta Gerwig, the visionary director behind “Barbie,” has etched her name in history as the first woman to independently cross the billion-dollar mark. The film’s unique approach and creative storytelling have contributed to its unprecedented success, reaping both critical acclaim and audience adoration.

The groundbreaking movie has left an indelible mark on the box office landscape. Its triumphant journey is marked by a string of impressive achievements, including setting nearly 20 box office records during its debut weekend alone. Notably, “Barbie” has maintained its momentum with minimal percentage drops from week to week, demonstrating the unyielding appetite of audiences to experience its charm.

Jeff Goldstein expressed his admiration for the film’s accomplishments, stating, “It takes a truly extraordinary experience to power a winning streak this unstoppable, and Greta, Margot, and the entire ‘Barbie’ cast and crew have clearly delivered exactly that. ‘Barbie’ is, without a doubt, the must-see theatrical event that people have been waiting for.”

The Co-Chairs & CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, echoed this sentiment, celebrating the film’s far-reaching success. They said, “With this new and incredible box office benchmark reached, all of us at Warner Bros. Discovery celebrate Greta, Noah, Margot, Tom, David, Ryan, America, and the entire ‘Barbie’ cast and crew on this huge success.”

“Barbie” has transported audiences to a world of wonder and imagination, offering a perfect escape into a perfect place—unless, of course, one experiences an existential crisis or happens to be a Ken. As the film’s reign persists, its legacy as a groundbreaking cinematic achievement is solidified, continuing to inspire and entertain generations to come.

