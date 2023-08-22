BBC Launches “Creator Lab” to Spotlight Young Digital Talent Across the UK

The BBC has unveiled an exciting new venture aimed at recognising and celebrating the talents of young creators in the realms of social and digital media across the United Kingdom. Dubbed the “BBC Creator Lab,” this innovative initiative was officially announced at the 2023 Edinburgh TV Festival. With a spotlight on nurturing emerging talent, the BBC has chosen to join forces with TikTok for the inaugural year of the Creator Lab, marking a groundbreaking collaboration between the broadcasting giant and the popular short-form mobile video platform.

The primary objective of the Creator Lab is to provide a platform for 100 dynamic social and digital creators who are keen on venturing into the realm of television. Participants in the program will have the exclusive opportunity to engage in an immersive development program facilitated by the BBC. The program will encompass in-person sessions and the provisioning of valuable tools designed to amplify their social presence. Additionally, these aspiring creators will gain insights and guidance from experts in the field, including TikTok, making it one of the most significant talent initiatives the platform has embarked on within the UK.

The cornerstone of this initiative is a two-day development program that will unfold across the breadth of the UK, encompassing England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. This unique program will offer a dual benefit by allowing creators to display their skills while working on a BBC brief. Attendees will also have the unparalleled opportunity to connect with on-screen talent and Commissioning Editors spanning various genres, from Daytime and Children’s programming to Sport, Unscripted content, and Arts.

Fiona Campbell, the Controller of Youth Audience at BBC iPlayer & BBC Three, expressed the BBC’s resolute commitment to cultivating new voices and talents throughout the UK. Campbell noted that the Creator Lab Scheme would provide a distinctive avenue for content creators to refine their abilities, potentially enabling them to showcase their creative prowess across the BBC’s platforms and iPlayer.

James Stafford, General Manager of Operations & Marketing for TikTok UK & Nordics, echoed Campbell’s enthusiasm, expressing TikTok’s excitement to collaborate with the BBC on the Creator Lab initiative. Stafford pointed out the impressive creative growth that TikTok has witnessed over the past five years and the platform’s dedication to nurturing this burgeoning talent. The collaboration with the BBC is seen as a pivotal step in providing digital talent from every corner of the UK with the tools, skills, and expertise to transform their passion into a viable career.

The application process for the Creator Lab is open to social and digital creators who meet specific criteria, including a strong presence on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat, being based in the UK and over 18 years of age, and having a substantial following or a demonstrated impact on social media. Applicants must have contributed positively to the creative landscape of social platforms and possess on-screen experience.

Interested creators can apply for the program via the BBC Commissioning website starting in autumn 2023. Full details and application guidelines will be available at https://www.bbc.co.uk/commissioning/creatorlab. The BBC’s collaboration with TikTok within the Creator Lab scheme promises to create a dynamic platform for discovering and nurturing the next generation of media talents across the UK.