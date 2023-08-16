BBC Launches Exciting Football Podcasts for the 23-24 Premier League Season

As the 23-24 Premier League season kicks off, BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live are treating football fans to two new captivating podcasts: “Defoe and Deeney Football Firsts” and “Footballer’s Football Podcast Series 4.” These shows promise to provide unique insights into the lives of Premier League footballers and offer an engaging perspective on the sport.

“Defoe and Deeney Football Firsts” unites former Premier League strikers Jermain Defoe and Troy Deeney. With a combined total of 209 Premier League goals, the duo shares their personal experiences and anecdotes in a 12-episode podcast series. Listeners can expect stories about their first team debuts, visits to the manager’s office, and other memorable “first” moments in their football journeys. The podcast also delves into the lighter side of their careers, including humorous and outrageous tales involving teammates, red cards, and unexpected encounters. The series debuts on August 17th and will be available every Thursday on BBC Sounds.

Troy Deeney expressed his excitement about co-hosting the podcast with Jermain Defoe, highlighting the opportunity to shed light on the behind-the-scenes aspects of football. He believes listeners will be surprised by the revelations. Jermain Defoe echoed the sentiment, stating that fans often wonder about the experiences of professional players, and this podcast offers a glimpse into their remarkable journey.

Meanwhile, “Footballer’s Football Podcast Series 4” welcomes Premier League stars Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio back for another season. The series provides fans with a player’s perspective on the game, reflecting on weekend action, discussing significant talking points, and exploring various aspects of football. Episode 1 of the series is already available on BBC Sounds, with new episodes releasing weekly.

Fans can also look forward to The Players Channel, a new podcast feed on BBC Sounds that features football content from Premier League icons. This platform offers access to a collection of entertaining football podcasts, including those hosted by Defoe, Deeney, Wilson, and Antonio.

The launch of these new podcasts adds to BBC Sounds’ extensive array of football content, which includes popular shows like “Match of the Day: Top 10,” “Jill Scott’s Coffee Club,” and “Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast.” With a diverse range of perspectives and insights, these podcasts promise to enhance the football experience for listeners and provide them with a deeper connection to the sport they love.