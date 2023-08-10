Beloved BBC Three Comedy “Bad Education” Returns for Fifth Series with New Adventures

The hit BBC Three comedy series “Bad Education” is making a triumphant return for its fifth series, as filming commences at Abbey Grove in London. The announcement is accompanied by an exciting first-look image captured on the set, showcasing lead actors Layton Williams and Charlie Wernham in character.

Layton Williams, known for his role in the West End’s “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” portrays drama teacher Stephen Carmichael, while Charlie Wernham, recognized for his appearance in “EastEnders,” takes on the role of PE teacher Mitchell Harper. The dynamic duo is joined by British comedy veterans Mathew Horne, famous for “Gavin & Stacey,” as Mr. Fraser, and Vicki Pepperdine, known from “Getting On,” as headteacher Ms. Hoburn.

The upcoming series follows the successful release of “The Bad Education Reunion,” which marked the highest-rating comedy on BBC Three since its relaunch in 2022. The fourth series garnered over 1.2 million viewers and enjoyed widespread popularity, cementing its status as one of BBC Three’s most successful titles.

“Bad Education” originally premiered in 2012 and made a triumphant return last year with a Christmas special that bid farewell to Jack Whitehall’s character, Alfie Wickers. The subsequent fourth series introduced a new chapter at Abbey Grove, focusing on school alumni Stephen and Mitchel as they navigated their roles as teachers.

The fifth series promises to reunite the new generation of Class K, with characters like glamorous gossip Usma (Asha Hassan), wannabe roadman Inchez (Anthony J Abraham), himbo Harrison (Bobby Johnson), clueless slacktivist Jinx (Laura Marcus), eccentric Warren (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), and energetic hustler Blessing (Francesca Amewudah-Rivers) all returning to Abbey Grove for more comedic chaos.

Layton Williams expressed his excitement, saying, “Thanks to you, we’re back and badder than ever, creating more chaos with a super talented bunch. More life, more laughs, more looks!” Charlie Wernham echoed the enthusiasm, anticipating the fans’ response to the upcoming series and the joy of working with a remarkable cast, crew, and writing team.

Freddy Syborn, Director, Co-Creator & Executive Producer, shared his excitement about the new season, promising more joyful moments and disruptions from Abbey Grove. The fifth series, consisting of six episodes each lasting 30 minutes, is scheduled to air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer next year. The series is a co-production between Tiger Aspect Comedy and Jackpot Productions, with an esteemed creative team at the helm.

As fans eagerly await the return of “Bad Education,” the new series is expected to bring more laughter, fun, and the trademark comedic mishaps that have endeared the show to audiences for years.