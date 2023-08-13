The Bexleyheath community received reassurance today as the police confirmed that the town is open for business as usual, despite concerns of potential disruptions caused by youth gangs. A statement issued by Bexleyheath Broadway warned that stores in the area could be targeted by “gangs of youths” with intentions to engage in theft. While specific towns, including Bexleyheath, were listed as potential targets, local law enforcement officers have stated that Bexley Town Centre remains operational.

Although a section 35 dispersal order is in place from August 11 until August 13, granting authorities the power to exclude individuals from designated areas, the police have made it clear that the town is not under lockdown. The dispersal order empowers officers to address any anti-social behaviour and take action against individuals committing criminal offences.

In response to social media speculation, a spokesperson for Bexley MPS affirmed that Bexleyheath is not in a state of lockdown and that the town centre is functioning normally. The local police have adopted a proactive approach by increasing the number of guards within the shopping centre and deploying extra police personnel to patrol and ensure public safety.

The full statement released by Bexleyheath Broadway acknowledged the potential threat posed by gangs of youths and their intentions to target stores. It outlined the measures being taken to safeguard the community, including the placement of security guards at main entrances and coordination with the police and private security personnel. Should any concerns arise, traders were advised to close their doors until the situation is resolved.

The Metropolitan Police urged residents and businesses to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. They assured the public of a heightened police presence in the area and their commitment to promptly address any criminal activity. The section 35 dispersal order serves as a tool to maintain order and ensure public safety during the specified period.

As the town continues its daily activities, law enforcement remains dedicated to upholding security, fostering community well-being, and swiftly addressing any potential disruptions. The collaborative efforts between local businesses and the police underscore the commitment to maintaining Bexleyheath’s vibrant and secure environment