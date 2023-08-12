Weather

Body of Missing Man Found in Wooded Area Near Folkestone

Tragedy struck on Friday night as the body of a man was discovered in a wooded area in Stelling Minnis, near Folkestone. The grim discovery was made around 11:20 pm, prompting officers to respond swiftly to the scene. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced deceased upon their arrival.

While formal identification procedures are still pending, authorities have been in contact with the family of a 43-year-old man from Ashford, who had been reported missing on the same day. The family has been informed about the tragic discovery, deepening the sorrow surrounding this incident.

The police are currently treating the man’s death as non-suspicious, indicating that there are no indications of foul play. As is customary in such cases, a comprehensive report is being prepared for the coroner to establish the exact circumstances of the man’s passing.

The community has been left in shock by this unfortunate turn of events. As authorities work to gather more information and conduct necessary procedures, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

