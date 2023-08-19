Britain’s Most Instagrammable Tourist Destinations: Ranked by Hashtags

The United Kingdom is home to a plethora of picturesque tourist destinations, from the bustling streets of London to the serene landscapes of its national parks. Caravan insurance company InsureMy has sifted through Instagram to compile a list of Britain’s most Instagram-worthy destinations and attractions, based on the number of hashtags they’ve garnered.

Topping the list is the Lake District, a Cumbrian national park that has captured the hearts of Instagram users with its breathtaking scenery reminiscent of scenes from “Game of Thrones.” With over 4.9 million posts tagged with #lakedistrict, this park’s enchanting lakes and mountains have become a haven for hikers and nature enthusiasts alike.

The London Eye secures the second spot on the list, with more than 3.4 million posts carrying the #londoneye hashtag. This iconic South Bank ride offers unparalleled views of the Thames, making it a must-visit spot for those seeking a unique perspective of the city.

Taking the third position is the iconic Big Ben, renowned worldwide for its role as a timekeeping sentinel. This famous clock tower, which is part of the House of Commons, has amassed over 3.3 million hashtags, cementing its status as a cultural icon and symbol of British history.

The Cotswolds takes the fourth spot on the list, with its quintessential British countryside charm and verdant landscapes. Boasting more than 2.4 million #cotswolds hashtags, this region’s quaint appeal has made it a beloved destination for those seeking a taste of traditional British life.

Nestled in the fifth place is the Peak District, a natural wonderland that entices outdoor enthusiasts with its lakes, waterfalls, and opportunities for adventure. With over 2.1 million hashtags, the Peak District is a paradise for swimmers and nature lovers who want to revel in the great outdoors.

The New Forest claims the sixth position, boasting its wild ponies and enchanting woodlands that captivate visitors. Garnering more than 1.8 million hashtags, the New Forest’s untamed beauty has proven irresistible to those seeking a tranquil escape.

Buckingham Palace, the symbolic headquarters of the Royal Family, surprisingly lands in seventh place. With over 1.8 million posts tagged #buckinghampalace, this iconic landmark draws avid royalists from around the world, providing a glimpse into the regal history of the UK.

Rounding off the list is Snowdonia, a Welsh mountain range cherished by hikers who crave sunrise ascents. This natural beauty has garnered over 1.2 million posts under the hashtag #snowdonia, capturing its early morning allure and breathtaking vistas.

As the world becomes more connected through social media, these Instagram hashtags offer a glimpse into the UK’s diverse and enchanting tourist destinations, showcasing the beauty and charm that await travelers from around the globe.