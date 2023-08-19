Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Britain’s Most Instagrammable Tourist Destinations: Ranked by Hashtags

Britain's Most Instagrammable Tourist Destinations: Ranked by Hashtags
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

The United Kingdom is home to a plethora of picturesque tourist destinations, from the bustling streets of London to the serene landscapes of its national parks. Caravan insurance company InsureMy has sifted through Instagram to compile a list of Britain’s most Instagram-worthy destinations and attractions, based on the number of hashtags they’ve garnered.

Topping the list is the Lake District, a Cumbrian national park that has captured the hearts of Instagram users with its breathtaking scenery reminiscent of scenes from “Game of Thrones.” With over 4.9 million posts tagged with #lakedistrict, this park’s enchanting lakes and mountains have become a haven for hikers and nature enthusiasts alike.

The London Eye secures the second spot on the list, with more than 3.4 million posts carrying the #londoneye hashtag. This iconic South Bank ride offers unparalleled views of the Thames, making it a must-visit spot for those seeking a unique perspective of the city.

Taking the third position is the iconic Big Ben, renowned worldwide for its role as a timekeeping sentinel. This famous clock tower, which is part of the House of Commons, has amassed over 3.3 million hashtags, cementing its status as a cultural icon and symbol of British history.

The Cotswolds takes the fourth spot on the list, with its quintessential British countryside charm and verdant landscapes. Boasting more than 2.4 million #cotswolds hashtags, this region’s quaint appeal has made it a beloved destination for those seeking a taste of traditional British life.

Nestled in the fifth place is the Peak District, a natural wonderland that entices outdoor enthusiasts with its lakes, waterfalls, and opportunities for adventure. With over 2.1 million hashtags, the Peak District is a paradise for swimmers and nature lovers who want to revel in the great outdoors.

The New Forest claims the sixth position, boasting its wild ponies and enchanting woodlands that captivate visitors. Garnering more than 1.8 million hashtags, the New Forest’s untamed beauty has proven irresistible to those seeking a tranquil escape.

Buckingham Palace, the symbolic headquarters of the Royal Family, surprisingly lands in seventh place. With over 1.8 million posts tagged #buckinghampalace, this iconic landmark draws avid royalists from around the world, providing a glimpse into the regal history of the UK.

Rounding off the list is Snowdonia, a Welsh mountain range cherished by hikers who crave sunrise ascents. This natural beauty has garnered over 1.2 million posts under the hashtag #snowdonia, capturing its early morning allure and breathtaking vistas.

As the world becomes more connected through social media, these Instagram hashtags offer a glimpse into the UK’s diverse and enchanting tourist destinations, showcasing the beauty and charm that await travelers from around the globe.

Posted in

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Recall Alert: St Pierre Recalls 6 Pains Au Chocolat Due to Possible Mould Presence

BREAKING

Former Myanmar Ambassador Questioned by British Police Over Diplomatic Residence Dispute

BREAKING

Man Charged After Police Data Breach Reveals Employee Information to Dissident Republicans

BREAKING

Police in Pakistan Seek Father of Deceased UK Girl in Connection to Murder Investigation

BREAKING

Death Toll Rises to Seven in Chernihiv Missile Strike, Dozens Injured

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Sky Presents the Ultimate Brassic Weekender: A Comedy Extravaganza

BREAKING

Iceland Foods Issues Recall for Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin Due to Listeria Contamination

BREAKING

TikTok “Challenge” Raises Alarming Concerns as Teens Overdose on Paracetamol

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.