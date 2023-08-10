British Actress Doreen Mantle, Known for “One Foot in the Grave,” Passes Away at 97

Doreen Mantle, a talented British actress with a career spanning decades and encompassing a diverse range of roles, has passed away at the age of 97. Mantle was born in Johannesburg, Union of South Africa on June 22, 1926, and her contributions to British television, film, and theatre have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Mantle’s most recognisable role came in the beloved television series “One Foot in the Grave,” where she portrayed Jean Warboys from 1990 to 2000. Her portrayal of the character endeared her to audiences and solidified her place in the hearts of many.

Throughout her extensive career, Mantle showcased her versatility by appearing in numerous British television series. From “The Duchess of Duke Street” to “The Wild House,” “Sam Saturday,” “Chalk,” “Casualty,” “The Bill,” “Doctors,” “Holby City,” “Lovejoy,” and “Jonathan Creek,” she left an impression on each project she was a part of. Her performances were marked by her ability to bring depth and authenticity to every role she took on.

In the series “Jam & Jerusalem,” Mantle played the role of lollipop lady Queenie, displaying her comedic timing and charm. Her contributions to television were not limited to comedy, as evidenced by her appearance in episode 63 of “Father Brown” in January 2018.

Mantle’s talent extended to the stage, where she performed in productions such as “My Fair Lady,” “Keep It in the Family,” “The Seagull,” and “Hamlet.” She notably toured Britain in the role of Florence Boothroyd in “Billy Liar” and graced the National Theatre with her presence in “The Voysey Inheritance.” Her exceptional acting abilities were recognised with the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 1979, thanks to her performance in “Death of a Salesman.”

Beyond her work in front of the camera and on the stage, Mantle’s voice was also heard on radio, where she undertook projects for BBC Radio 3 and BBC World Service. She notably lent her talents to the comedy series “The Attractive Young Rabbi,” where she played the role of the long-suffering wife of a rabbi on BBC Radio 4.

Mantle’s contributions extended to film as well, as she portrayed Mrs. Shaemen in Barbra Streisand’s film adaptation of “Yentl” in 1983. In a testament to her enduring relevance, she made appearances in popular series such as “Coronation Street” from 2010 to 2011.

Doreen Mantle’s remarkable journey came to an end in August 2023, leaving behind a legacy of outstanding performances and a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Her talents, dedication, and passion for her craft will be remembered by audiences and fellow professionals alike.