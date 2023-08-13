Weather

Car overturns on Newhaven one way system

Last night, around midnight, a car overturned on the Newhaven one-way system. Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) responded to the scene and blocked the road while recovery work took place.

The road was reopened around 1am on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police stated that this was a “minor injury collision.” No further details have been released at this time.

Posted in

News for Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

