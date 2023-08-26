CCTV Images Released in Hunt for Men Linked to Violent Assault

Authorities investigating a severe assault are appealing to the public for assistance as they release CCTV images of individuals believed to be connected to the incident. The assault took place shortly before 9pm on Saturday, August 5, triggering a chain of events leading to serious injuries sustained by the victim.

The incident transpired on a train journey between Wakefield and Sheffield. A confrontation unfolded between the victim and a group of men during the journey. Upon the train’s arrival at Sheffield station, the situation escalated into a physical altercation, leaving the victim with a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the individuals depicted in the released CCTV images to come forward with any information that could aid their ongoing investigation. The men in the images are believed to hold crucial information that could help authorities piece together the events leading to the violent assault.

Members of the public with information are encouraged to reach out to the British Transport Police (BTP) via text at 61016 or by calling the helpline at 0800 40 50 40, referencing case number 2300091408. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.