Certainly, here are the five London bakeries that were named among the UK's best by The Times:

Certainly, here are the five London bakeries that were named among the UK's best by The Times:
  1. e5 Bakehouse, Hackney

    • Location: Arch 395, Mentmore Terrace, Hackney E8 3PH
    • Website: e5bakehouse.com
    • Description: e5 Bakehouse has its flagship location in Hackney, with a second site in Poplar. They offer delicious pastries, wholesome light lunches, fresh coffee, and hearty breakfasts. The bakery sources many of its grains and produce from its 70-acre farm in Suffolk and also conducts workshops to teach pastry, sourdough, and pizza making skills.

  2. Pophams, Islington and London Fields

    • Locations: 19 Prebend Street, Islington N1 8PF; 197 Richmond Road, London Fields E8 3NJ
    • Website: pophamsbakery.com
    • Description: Pophams is an artisanal bakery known for its fine, flaky pastries and hearty loaves. They also offer a marmite and leek scroll. Both locations serve light breakfast and lunch options, and there’s a third site in Victoria Park Village as well.

  3. Certainly, here are the five London bakeries that were named among the UK's best by The Times:

    • Locations: 27 Duke Street, Covent Garden W1U 1LE; 9 Mercer Street The Yards, Covent Garden WC2H 9QJ
    • Website: aromebakery.co.uk
    • Description: Arôme Bakery in Covent Garden specializes in traditional French patisserie, offering items like croissants, pain au chocolat, and the bakery’s signature honey butter toast. They also have modern creations and lunch toasties with fillings like croque monsieur and three cheeses. They serve Allpress coffee as well.

  4. Happy Sky Bakery, Shepherd’s Bush

    • Location: 94 Askew Road, Shepard’s Bush W12 9BL
    • Website: happyskylondon.com
    • Description: Happy Sky Bakery is a Japanese artisanal bakery in Shepherd’s Bush. They offer a variety of sweet and savory treats, including Japanese sandos, Tokyo milk loaf, teriyaki chicken buns, and yuzu custard tarts. They also have Japanese interpretations of French classics.

  5. The Little Bread Pedlar, various locations around London

    • Website: lbpedlar.com
    • Description: The Little Bread Pedlar has shopfronts in various locations around London, making it easily accessible. They offer single portion quiches, pies, freshly made sandwiches, crusty loaves, and buttery patisserie.

These bakeries were recognized for their quality baked goods and unique offerings. If you’re in London and looking for some delicious treats, these bakeries are definitely worth a visit!

