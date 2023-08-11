Channel 4 Joins Forces with Leading Production Companies for Original Drama Series, “Alice & Jack

A groundbreaking collaboration between Fremantle, Groundswell Productions, Me + You Productions, and De Maio Entertainment has been unveiled, as they join hands with Channel 4 to present a captivating new drama series titled “Alice & Jack.” The original series is the brainchild of acclaimed writer and film director Victor Levin, known for his work on hit shows like “Mad Men” and “Mad About You.”

The star-studded cast is led by Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Andrea Riseborough, famed for her roles in “To Leslie” and “Birdman.” She is joined by the versatile actor, director, and screenwriter Domhnall Gleeson, known for his performances in “Brooklyn” and “The Revenant.” Aisling Bea, Aimee Lou Wood, and Sunil Patel also contribute their talents in supporting roles.

The series boasts a dynamic team of directors, with Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen, co-writer and director of the 2021 Cannes Grand Prix winner “Compartment 6,” leading the way. Accomplished director Hong Khaou, known for “Lilting,” takes charge of the second block of episodes.

“Alice & Jack” is a collaboration between Fremantle, Me + You Productions, Groundswell Productions, and De Maio Entertainment. The global sales aspect is managed by Fremantle.

The plot, crafted by Victor Levin, revolves around a timeless love story. When Alice (Andrea Riseborough) and Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) cross paths, an unbreakable bond forms between them. However, their journey is riddled with emotional complexities and challenges. The series, described as honest, intimate, and surprisingly funny, explores love in all its vibrant and unexpected forms.

The exceptional ensemble of executive producers includes Victor Levin, Andrea Riseborough, Domhnall Gleeson, Juho Kuosmanen, Richard Yee, and Krishnendu Majumdar from Me + You Productions, Michael London and Shannon Gaulding from Groundswell, Lorenzo De Maio from De Maio Entertainment, and Rebecca Dundon and Hilary Martin from Fremantle. Tracy O’Riordan produces for Me + You Productions.

Both Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson played pivotal roles in the development of the project. Me + You Productions handled production and post-production in the UK, with filming taking place in London, South East England, and Gran Canaria during the summer of 2022.

Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions and International at Channel 4, expressed excitement about the unique nature of “Alice & Jack,” praising its emotional depth and creative energy. Andrea Riseborough conveyed the series’ universal appeal, while Domhnall Gleeson emphasised the centrality of connection and love in the characters’ stories.

Christian Vesper, CEO of Global Drama at Fremantle, expressed pride in bringing this exceptional drama to life, highlighting the seamless fusion of love and comedy in the series.

The collaboration has garnered immense anticipation within the entertainment industry, and “Alice & Jack” is set to captivate audiences with its heartfelt exploration of love’s complexities, humour, and beauty.