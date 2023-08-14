Charges and Arrest Made in Serious Assault in Thanet | Kent Police

A person has been charged and another arrested in connection with a serious assault in Thanet.

Kent Police was called just after midnight on Sunday 13 August 2023 to Craven Close, Garlinge, where a man had sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious yet stable condition.

Officers swiftly attended the scene and the first arrest was made shortly after.

Following initial investigations by East Kent CID, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of attempted murder against Craig Judd, of Fulham Avenue, Margate. He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon (knife) in a public place. He was remanded and is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 August.

A 22-year-old man from Broadstairs remains in custody while enquiries continue.

