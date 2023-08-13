Weather

Charges Laid in Tragic Doncaster Murder Case: Victim Identified as Kelli Bothwell

The Doncaster community has been shaken by the tragic death of Kelli Bothwell, and a man now faces murder charges in connection with the incident. Paul Cousans, aged 52, residing on Main Street in Sprotbrough, has been charged following the untimely passing of Kelli Bothwell, which transpired on Saturday, August 5.

Authorities formally charged Cousans on the evening of Saturday, August 12, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation. The incident occurred last Saturday evening around 8 pm, when emergency services received reports of a dispute within a residence on Main Street. Tragically, 53-year-old Kelli Bothwell had sustained stab wounds during the altercation. Despite the prompt response and determined efforts of law enforcement and ambulance personnel, Kelli succumbed to her injuries shortly thereafter. A subsequent post-mortem examination established that the cause of death was a stab wound.

Paul Cousans, who was present at the scene when authorities arrived, was apprehended by law enforcement. He is currently in custody, with remand status, and is set to make an appearance before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday, August 14.

The loss of Kelli Bothwell has cast a pall over the local community, and authorities continue to extend their support to her grieving loved ones during this difficult period. The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement endeavours to piece together the events leading up to the incident and gather all pertinent information.

National News

