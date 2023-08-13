Chicago Carjacking Attempt Turns Violent: Victim in Critical Condition after Exchange of Gunfire

A shocking incident unfolded in the heart of Chicago’s Loop early Sunday morning, leaving a man in critical condition after he engaged in a gunfire exchange with multiple would-be carjackers.

The incident took place in the 100 block of West Van Buren at approximately 4am. According to Chicago police, a 44-year-old man was targeted by several assailants who attempted to forcefully take his vehicle at gunpoint.

In a desperate bid to defend himself, the victim drew a weapon and a tense exchange of gunfire ensued between him and the attackers. During the confrontation, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Following the exchange, the suspects quickly fled the scene in a black Dodge SUV, evading immediate capture. The authorities are now intensifying their efforts to apprehend the individuals responsible for the violent carjacking attempt.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene, and the critically injured victim was promptly transported to an area hospital for urgent medical attention. As of the latest updates, he remains in critical condition while receiving medical care.

Remarkably, no further injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire exchange, sparing bystanders and other individuals from harm.

At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Chicago police are actively investigating the situation and appealing to anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.