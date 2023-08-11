Weather

Co-operative Bank Acquires Sainsbury’s Bank Mortgage Portfolio | Rail Strikes Continue | Tesco Implements Product Line Changes

In a significant move within the financial sector, Co-operative Bank has announced its acquisition of Sainsbury’s Bank’s mortgage portfolio, consisting of approximately 3,500 customers and carrying balances totalling £479 million ($608 million). The deal, confirmed on Friday, is set to be completed over the coming months.

Sainsbury’s Bank revealed that it will receive £464 million in cash as part of the transaction. The supermarket group’s bank halted mortgage sales in 2019 and subsequently explored alternatives for its existing mortgage book. The agreement with Co-operative Bank marks a strategic decision to further streamline its operations.

Upon the finalisation of the acquisition, customers of Sainsbury’s Bank will gradually transition to Co-operative Bank over a span of one year. This transition period aims to ensure a seamless transfer of services and minimise any potential disruptions for customers.

Sainsbury’s Bank shared that the proceeds from the deal will be utilised to lower the bank’s overall cost of funding, aligning with their efforts to optimise financial efficiency.

Rail Strikes Continue Amid Ongoing Dispute

The RMT union recently declared that additional rail strikes are planned for August 26 and September 2. Approximately 20,000 members employed by 14 train operating companies are expected to participate in the strikes, protesting against pay and working conditions.

Mick Lynch, the General Secretary of the RMT union, emphasised the resolve of their members to persist in their fight for improved conditions. The ongoing dispute has led to significant disruptions for rail passengers throughout the summer period.

Tesco Implements Product Line Changes in Response to Competition

Tesco, one of the UK’s leading supermarket chains, has announced strategic changes to its product offerings. The company intends to replace more than 50 items in its smaller Express stores with more competitively priced alternatives. Many of these substitutes will be drawn from Tesco’s own-brand range and are expected to be around 40% cheaper than the existing products.

This move follows recent sales growth reported by discounter rivals Aldi and Lidl. As part of Tesco’s initiative, products like Tesco penne pasta (85p), own-brand peanut butter (£1.65), and toothpaste will be delivered to stores in the coming weeks. The transition is slated for completion by the end of August.

A study earlier this year by Which? highlighted the potential for shoppers who frequent convenience stores of major supermarkets to pay higher prices for groceries compared to those who shop at larger outlets. The shift in Tesco’s product offerings aligns with a broader trend in the industry to remain competitive in a changing market landscape.

National News

