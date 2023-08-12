Weather

Collision Involving Horse-Drawn Carriage and Car Near Eltham Palace

Collision Involving Horse-Drawn Carriage and Car Near Eltham Palace
A dramatic collision between a horse-drawn carriage and a car occurred near the entrance of Eltham Palace at approximately 7:30pm on Friday evening. The incident resulted in significant damage to the carriage and left two girls injured, with one reportedly suffering a serious leg injury.

Eyewitnesses at the scene recounted the shocking event, describing the collision as a scene of chaos and immediate concern. The horse-drawn carriage, with two girls onboard, collided with a car, leading to the destruction of the carriage and causing injuries to its occupants.

Emergency services, including paramedics and Officers from the Met Police, rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance. Both injured girls received medical attention, and one of them, who sustained a serious leg injury, was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The collision has raised questions about the safety of horse-drawn carriages sharing the road with motor vehicles. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to the collision and whether any safety regulations were violated.

Local residents and witnesses expressed their shock and concern about the incident. They highlighted the importance of maintaining safety measures and adhering to traffic rules to prevent such accidents, especially in areas where pedestrians and traditional modes of transportation coexist with modern vehicles.

News for Kent News for London

