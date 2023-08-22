Community Urged to be Vigilant as Thieves Target Sports Clubs and Communal Gardens in Craven

North Yorkshire Police in Craven are issuing a warning to local sports clubs and community gardens to remain vigilant against a recent surge in thefts targeting the area. Reports indicate that thieves have been stealing gardening equipment, with a particular focus on valuable items such as ride-on lawnmowers.

In the past month, a series of break-ins have occurred, resulting in the theft of essential gardening tools and machinery from various locations:

– Carleton Football Club fell victim to theft sometime between Friday, July 7, and Monday, July 10. A lawnmower was stolen from their premises.

– Skipton Crematorium experienced a theft during the night of Monday, July 17, to Tuesday, July 18. Stolen items included a lawnmower, strimmer, leaf blower, and a metal ashes urn spreader.

– Bradley Cricket Club also suffered a break-in between Tuesday, August 15, and Wednesday, August 16. Thieves made off with a Husqvarna ride-on lawnmower.

Police Constable Sharon Leverton of Craven Community Safety Hub expressed concern over the recent thefts and their impact on the community. She emphasised the emotional distress caused by such crimes, particularly when valuable equipment is stolen from venues that offer important services to the local area, such as the crematorium.

Leverton advised local residents and organisations to take proactive measures to secure their premises against potential break-ins. She encouraged individuals to consider the vulnerabilities in their sheds or outbuildings and take steps to enhance security, such as using strong padlocks, reinforcing hinges, and installing wire mesh or grills on windows. Leverton also recommended using battery-operated shed alarms and motion-activated lighting to deter thieves.

Additionally, residents were advised to lock away tools securely, mark valuable items for easy identification in case of recovery, and remain cautious about providing opportunities for criminals.

North Yorkshire Police is urging anyone with information about the burglaries or any relevant CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward and assist with the investigations. Those who can offer assistance are encouraged to contact the police at 101, selecting option 4, and referencing the relevant case numbers:

– 12230128803 for Carleton Football Club

– 12230153810 for Bradley Cricket Club

– 12230133930 for Skipton Crematorium.

The police also recommend visiting the North Yorkshire Police website for further information on protecting property and preventing crime.