In a contentious move, the Health Secretary has emphasised that asylum seekers should be reintroduced to the Bibby Stockholm barge, despite the recent uproar triggered by the detection of Legionella bacteria onboard. The bacteria, notorious for causing the potentially lethal respiratory infection called Legionnaires’ disease, is transmitted through the inhalation of water droplets carrying the harmful bacteria.

Reports indicate that none of the migrants residing on the barge have exhibited any symptoms of the disease, according to statements from the Home Office. The situation escalated when asylum seekers were evacuated from the barge on Friday, subsequent to the identification of Legionella bacteria in the vessel’s water system. However, it emerged that individuals had remained aboard the barge for four days after the bacteria’s discovery, raising questions about the government’s awareness and response timeline.

Council Involvement

Dorset Council has asserted that it notified Home Office contractors about the Legionella test results on the preceding Monday – four days before the migrants were relocated. Furthermore, the council indicated that they informed a Home Office staff member about the bacteria’s presence on Tuesday. In contrast, a government source countered these claims by stating that no record of the said conversation exists. The source alleged that the Home Office only received written notification about the Legionella issue on Wednesday evening.

In an interview with Sky News, the Health Secretary clarified that government officials were apprised of the bacteria’s presence only on Thursday, debunking claims of earlier knowledge. When questioned about the Home Office’s alleged awareness of the test results, the Health Secretary dismissed concerns, explaining that the council’s actions were standard procedure and that there was no indication of any immediate risk.

Government officials

The situation has ignited debates about communication transparency and response timelines, with various stakeholders engaging in a blame game regarding the handling of the Legionella discovery. Despite the controversy, the Health Secretary’s assertion that asylum seekers should return to the Bibby Stockholm barge reflects an ongoing debate about balancing public health concerns with the welfare of vulnerable migrants.