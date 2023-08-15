Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

Following a successful first series on BBC iPlayer and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming release of series two, the critically acclaimed series “Phoenix Rise” is back with a bang. Filming has commenced on 20 new episodes for the third and fourth series, reaffirming the show’s popularity and impact. The production, set in the West Midlands, continues to demonstrate the BBC’s commitment to creating diverse and engaging programming across the UK.

The new filming schedule, which began this week, is once again cantered in and around Coventry, encompassing the city’s iconic landmarks and featuring scenes shot at the former Further Education campus, Henley College. Created by Perrie Balthazar and Matt Evans, “Phoenix Rise” offers viewers a fresh perspective as it delves into the lives of young outsiders who have been excluded from school. The series explores their journey back into mainstream education, their formation of unlikely friendships, and their navigation of the challenges of school life. The coming-of-age drama captures the essence of adolescence through the lens of six students who find solace in an abandoned boiler room turned sanctuary.

The majority of the cast from the first and second series are returning to the show, including the beloved ‘boiler room six.’ Accompanying them are new young characters whose presence will contribute to the show’s captivating new narratives.

Sarah Muller, Senior Head of BBC Children’s Commissioning 7+, expressed her enthusiasm for the series’ return, highlighting its strong connection to the West Midlands. She praised the show for its willingness to address pertinent teenage issues while portraying the friendships and humour that define teen life.

Series two, set to be released on BBC iPlayer in September, ushers in a new term for the students and offers a fresh start for characters Billy and Rihanna. With more adventures and high jinks in store, the group’s dynamics will continue to evolve, leading to both strengthened bonds and tensions.

Perrie Balthazar and Matt Evans, the creative minds behind “Phoenix Rise,” expressed their excitement for the show’s return. They promised viewers a mixture of joy, heartbreak, thrills, and humour, and hinted at the introduction of new characters that will shake up the status quo.

