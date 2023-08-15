Dangerous Behavior at Footpath Level Crossings in Worcestershire Sparks Safety Warning

Network Rail has issued a stark safety warning following a compilation of alarming CCTV footage captured at footpath level crossings in Worcestershire. The footage, released today, showcases a series of reckless behaviours that could have led to tragic consequences for those involved.

The shocking video reveals a disturbing trend of dangerous activities occurring at these crossings. The incidents, captured covertly on camera, include instances of dog walkers placing their pets on the tracks for photos, youths engaging in risky one-armed push-ups, and parents allowing toddlers to play on live railway lines.

In just six incidents featured in the video, viewers are confronted with the gravity of the situation. These examples, however, are only a fraction of the numerous cases of misuse recorded across the region. So far in 2023, close to 50 cases have been either reported by vigilant train drivers or caught on hidden cameras within Worcestershire and the West Midlands.

The video highlights a series of incidents in order:

– April 4, 2023 – A teenager performs one-armed push-ups with blaring music in the middle of a crossing.

– March 14, 2023 – Two dog walkers hurriedly cross the tracks only eight seconds before a high-speed train passes, with the horn sounding as a warning.

– April 1, 2023 – A dog walker encourages two dogs to sit on the tracks for a photo opportunity while an onlooker captures the moment.

– May 18, 2023 – A young boy on a scooter recklessly crosses the tracks ahead of an oncoming train, arriving just seven seconds later.

– April 3, 2023 – A man with two young girls uses the rails as a play area, seemingly oblivious to the dangers they face. The trio spends over a minute and a half on the tracks.

– March 18, 2023 – Two boys place ballast stones on the tracks, risking collision with passing trains.

Alexandra France, the Level Crossing Safety Manager at Network Rail, expressed deep concern over the incidents. She emphasised the potential tragedy that could have unfolded with just a few seconds’ difference and highlighted the life-threatening risks involved. France urged users to strictly adhere to the rules of level crossings, emphasising that no familiarity with a crossing can mitigate the risks involved in neglecting safety protocols.

Network Rail’s level crossing safety teams are taking action in response to these dangerous incidents. They are visiting the problem crossings to directly educate pedestrians about the railway’s perils. During these visits, safety teams will distribute informational leaflets and emphasise the importance of:

– Concentrating and avoiding distractions from phones, music, and conversation.

– Stopping, looking, and listening before crossing, following signs and instructions.

– Checking both directions for approaching trains before proceeding.

– Understanding and obeying warning signals, lights, barriers, and alarms.

– Crossing quickly while keeping children close and dogs on a lead.

For comprehensive information and resources on the safe use of all types of level crossings, concerned individuals can visit http://www.networkrail.co.uk/level-crossing-safety/. This initiative hopes to raise awareness and prevent further life-threatening incidents at footpath level crossings across the region.