Dartford Crossing Dart Charge Payment Deadline Approaching

The west bore tunnel is closed at the Dartford Crossing due to a broken down lorry
uknip247

Motorists who utilised the Dartford Crossing between July 27 and August 14 are reminded that the extended payment deadline for the Dart Charge, also known as the Dartford Crossing charge, is swiftly approaching. Those who do not possess a Dart Charge account have until August 15 to settle the charge.

For individuals who already hold a Dart Charge account, the deadline to update their card details and revalidate their cards has been extended to August 31.

Normally, the standard procedure necessitates payment of the Dart Charge by midnight on the day following the bridge crossing. Failure to adhere to this deadline could result in fines.

The extended payment timeframe has been enacted due to disruptions in service during a period when the Dart Charge website experienced technical difficulties. From Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30, customers encountered problems accessing the website. Furthermore, an influx of users led to ongoing login issues and substantial online and phone queues, causing further delays in toll payment.

Following the service restoration, additional problems emerged, including the inability to re-validate cards, wiped account balances, unrecorded journeys, and the removal of local resident permits.

A spokesperson for Dart Charge expressed regret for the service disruptions and outlined improvements that have been made. While some minor delays may still be experienced, the average online wait time is now under 5 minutes.

The payment deadlines have been extended to provide ample time for all users to settle their charges. Dart Charge account holders have until August 31 to update their card details on the website. Non-account holders who traversed the crossing between July 27 and August 14 have until August 15 to make the necessary payment.

The spokesperson further explained, “We apologise again for the inconvenience, which was due to essential system updates.”

As the deadlines draw near, motorists are urged to take prompt action to avoid any potential fines or further complications. The Dartford Crossing is a vital transportation link, and adhering to the payment requirements ensures the smooth functioning of this route.

News for Essextraffic

