David Jennings remains missing from Maidstone

Kent Police has issued a CCTV image of a man reported missing from Maidstone. David Jennings, aged 49, was last seen at Maidstone East Railway Station at 10.13am on Friday 4 August 2023.

He is described as being around five feet and seven inches tall, of small build and with short grey hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, David was wearing a baseball cap, black coat, dark top, with large white logo on front, blue jeans and dark Nike trainers with white soles.

Chief Inspector Mark McLellan from Kent Police said: ‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for his David’s welfare and urge anyone who sees him or knows where he might be, to contact us.

‘It is possible he took a train towards London and we are asking anyone who has travelled on this route to call us if they saw him.’

Anyone with information should call 999 quoting reference 8-0451.