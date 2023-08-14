Deadly Explosion Rocks Hotel in Afghanistan’s Khost Province

An explosion at a hotel in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Khost has left at least three people dead and seven others wounded, according to local police reports. The incident occurred on Monday, causing devastation in the city and raising concerns about the escalating violence in the region.

The targeted hotel was a popular spot for both Afghan residents and individuals hailing from Pakistan’s North Waziristan province, which shares a border with Afghanistan. Police spokesperson Mustaghfir Gurbaz confirmed that the investigation into the blast was underway to ascertain its cause and the responsible parties.

No immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion has been made, although Afghanistan’s government, led by the Taliban, has previously accused the regional branch of ISIS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, for similar attacks. The volatile security situation in the region has made it difficult to pinpoint the exact origin of such attacks.

Gurbaz did not provide any specific details regarding the Pakistani refugees who were staying at the hotel at the time of the explosion. Pakistani authorities have stated that members of the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have sought refuge in various locations within Afghanistan, including Khost.

Although TTP operates independently, the group maintains close ties with the Afghan Taliban, which seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO forces concluded their withdrawal from the country after two decades of conflict. The Afghan Taliban, now the ruling power, has emphasized its commitment to securing Afghanistan and has conducted several operations against ISIS cells in recent months.

Tragically, the violence in Afghanistan since the departure of US and NATO forces in 2021 has taken a heavy toll on civilians. The United Nations reports that over 1,000 Afghan civilians have lost their lives due to bombings and other acts of violence since the Taliban takeover.