Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Deadly Explosion Rocks Hotel in Afghanistan’s Khost Province

Deadly Explosion Rocks Hotel in Afghanistan’s Khost Province
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

An explosion at a hotel in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Khost has left at least three people dead and seven others wounded, according to local police reports. The incident occurred on Monday, causing devastation in the city and raising concerns about the escalating violence in the region.

The targeted hotel was a popular spot for both Afghan residents and individuals hailing from Pakistan’s North Waziristan province, which shares a border with Afghanistan. Police spokesperson Mustaghfir Gurbaz confirmed that the investigation into the blast was underway to ascertain its cause and the responsible parties.

No immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion has been made, although Afghanistan’s government, led by the Taliban, has previously accused the regional branch of ISIS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, for similar attacks. The volatile security situation in the region has made it difficult to pinpoint the exact origin of such attacks.

Gurbaz did not provide any specific details regarding the Pakistani refugees who were staying at the hotel at the time of the explosion. Pakistani authorities have stated that members of the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have sought refuge in various locations within Afghanistan, including Khost.

Although TTP operates independently, the group maintains close ties with the Afghan Taliban, which seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO forces concluded their withdrawal from the country after two decades of conflict. The Afghan Taliban, now the ruling power, has emphasized its commitment to securing Afghanistan and has conducted several operations against ISIS cells in recent months.

Tragically, the violence in Afghanistan since the departure of US and NATO forces in 2021 has taken a heavy toll on civilians. The United Nations reports that over 1,000 Afghan civilians have lost their lives due to bombings and other acts of violence since the Taliban takeover.

Posted in

International News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Three Men Sentenced to Over 25 Years for Smethwick Shooting Incident

BREAKING

Deadly Explosion Rocks Hotel in Afghanistan’s Khost Province

BREAKING

Man Jailed for Threatening Muslims and Children at Newcastle Mosque

BREAKING

A suspect is to appear in court charged with outraging public decency in Whitstable

BREAKING

Witnesses are being sought following a fatal collision near Dover

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Sir David Jason, Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses, to undergo major surgery

BREAKING

Former EastEnders Star John Partridge Overcomes Vocal Cord Surgery Setbacks

BREAKING

Plans to Change Pub Law for Takeaway Pints Axed Following Prime Minister’s Intervention

BREAKING

WhatsApp’s New ‘Screen Share’ Feature Sparks Privacy Concerns

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.