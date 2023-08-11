Weather

Deadly Floods Devastate Northern China as Death Toll Rises to 78

Northern China is grappling with a devastating humanitarian crisis as the death toll from record-breaking rains continues to climb. At least 78 lives have been claimed by the catastrophic floods, prompting authorities to issue warnings of more flooding and the imminent arrival of another storm.

The province of Hebei has been particularly hard-hit, with the death toll there rising to 29, according to state media reports. This follows the aftermath of Storm Doksuri, which struck the region as a typhoon two weeks ago and triggered the most severe rainfall in 140 years of recorded history. Rescue efforts have been in full swing, striving to locate those swept away by the torrents. Yet, another storm named Khanun looms on the horizon, adding to the challenges faced by rescue teams.

The torrential rains have emerged after weeks of scorching heat, with scientists attributing these extreme weather events to the worsening impacts of climate change. In Hebei, streets remain coated in mud, and residents are desperately trying to salvage their waterlogged belongings and mend their homes.

Hebei’s provincial party chief, Ni Yuefeng, visited the affected areas and emphasised the province’s role in alleviating flood pressures on the capital, Beijing. Despite the ongoing rescue efforts, 16 individuals are still reported missing in Hebei.

The capital city itself, Beijing, has suffered a death toll of at least 33 people, including two rescue workers. Tragedy struck the northeastern Jilin province too, where over a dozen people lost their lives due to torrential rains last week. Neighbouring provinces like Liaoning also reported deaths after enduring intense rainfall in late July.

As the nation braces for yet another round of heavy rains brought by tropical depression Khanun, China maintains emergency alert levels across the north. Rivers remain under close surveillance to prevent further devastation.

While China’s state media highlights government efforts in managing the crisis, some villagers in Hebei expressed dissatisfaction with the warning systems. Villagers complained about inadequate alerts prior to the flooding.

In response to the extensive damage, the Chinese government announced an allocation of one billion yuan ($139 million) to compensate affected residents. The funds will address damage to various sectors, including agriculture, housing, and infrastructure.

Hebei alone has reported nearly four million people affected by the floods, with thousands of houses collapsing and vast hectares of crops destroyed. Beijing’s insurance providers are set to pay out over 380 million yuan in claims related to the recent deluge.

The impact of the adverse weather conditions extends beyond northern China. The southwestern provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan, along with the northwestern provinces of Gansu and Qinghai, are all bracing for heavy rainfall.

International News

