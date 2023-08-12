Weather

Deadly Wildfires Devastate Maui, Hawaii, Prompting Investigation into Emergency Response

The death toll from the devastating wildfires that swept through Hawaii’s Maui has tragically climbed to 67, leaving behind smouldering ruins and raising questions about the emergency response to the catastrophic inferno. Search teams are painstakingly combing through the ruins of Lahaina town, attempting to piece together how the flames spread rapidly through the historic resort area with little warning.

Hawaii’s Attorney General, Anne Lopez, announced on Friday the initiation of a comprehensive investigation into the authorities’ response to the wildfires that have caused immense devastation, including the loss of lives and property. “The Department of the Attorney General will be conducting a thorough review of critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during, and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawaii islands this week,” the statement from Lopez’s office read.

The wildfires have etched a grim record in Hawaii’s history, surpassing the fatalities caused by a tsunami in 1960, a year after Hawaii became a part of the United States. Fuelled by dry conditions, scorching temperatures, and strong winds influenced by a passing hurricane, at least three wildfires ignited on Maui, ravaging the parched brush across the island.

Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters, the blaze remains unconfined, and Maui County officials report that Lahaina residents are cautiously returning to their homes to assess the damage for the first time. However, the grim reality lingers that search teams, aided by cadaver dogs, might uncover more victims of the fire.

The damage is staggering, with over 1,000 buildings destroyed and thousands left homeless. Rebuilding efforts are projected to span years and demand billions of dollars in resources.

The wildfires have shone a spotlight on the emergency notification systems in place. Three days after the tragedy, it remains uncertain whether all residents received adequate warning before their homes were consumed by the flames. The island’s emergency sirens, designed to alert the populace of natural disasters and other threats, did not appear to activate during the fire.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green acknowledged the need for a comprehensive review of the warning systems. “I authorised a comprehensive review this morning to make sure that we know exactly what happened and when,” Green commented, referring to the apparent failure of the warning sirens. Officials are grappling with the lack of a clear picture regarding the notifications sent out and the methods of communication used.

Maui County Fire Chief Bradford Ventura shed light on the challenges faced by first responders due to the fire’s unprecedented speed. Ventura explained that the rapidity of the blaze made communication with emergency management officials difficult, making real-time evacuation orders almost impossible. Residents were left with little time to evacuate as the fire tore through their neighbourhood.

