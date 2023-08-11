Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Uxbridge

An investigation is under way after a man was found dead in Brent
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Police were called at about 12:55pm on Friday, 11 August to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on the crossing close to the Co-Op on Long Lane in Hillingdon.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. A 79-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Woman died at the Scene

Despite the efforts of medical staff, sadly, the woman died later that afternoon. Her family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured the collision on dash cam, or were in the road around the time of the collision.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU at Alperton Traffic Garage on 020 8246 9820 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 3220/11Aug.

Posted in

News for London

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

House Fire in Gillingham Prompted Quick Response by Firefighters

BREAKING

Dartford Crossing Dart Charge Payment Deadline Approaching

BREAKING

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Uxbridge

BREAKING

Emergency at Shrewsbury Flower Show: Park Evacuated, Firework Display Cancelled

BREAKING

Investigation Underway After Shooting Incident on Stoke Newington High Street

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.