Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Uxbridge

Police were called at about 12:55pm on Friday, 11 August to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on the crossing close to the Co-Op on Long Lane in Hillingdon.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. A 79-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Woman died at the Scene

Despite the efforts of medical staff, sadly, the woman died later that afternoon. Her family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured the collision on dash cam, or were in the road around the time of the collision.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU at Alperton Traffic Garage on 020 8246 9820 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 3220/11Aug.