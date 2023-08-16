Detectives have issued images of a man as part of their enquiries into a fire in Folkestone

Kent Police was called at around 6.45pm on Sunday 13 August 2023 to a report that a fire had been started outside a Co-Op in High Street, Cheriton. The fire was quickly extinguished by a member of the public and no injuries were reported.

As part of their enquiries, officers have released images of a man they would like to identify and speak to, as he may have information which could assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information regarding the fire, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/145497/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.