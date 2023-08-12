Weather

Detectives Investigate Petrol Bomb Attack on Ballycastle House

uknip247

Detectives from Police Service Northern Ireland are seeking information from the public following a concerning incident involving a petrol bomb attack on a house in Ballycastle earlier today, Saturday, August 12. The attack has raised alarms and prompted authorities to appeal for assistance from the community in shedding light on the incident.

According to Detective Sergeant Gardiner, the incident unfolded around 8am in the Fogarty Crescent area. A petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at a residence, resulting in damage to a window. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a consequence of the attack.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activities in the vicinity during the specified time or those who possess relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage to come forward. Sharing such information could prove invaluable in progressing the ongoing investigation.

Those with information are encouraged to contact detectives by dialing 101 and referencing incident reference number 411 of 12/08/23. An alternative avenue for submitting information is through the non-emergency reporting form available at the official website http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Additionally, individuals who wish to provide information anonymously can reach out to Crimestoppers via phone at 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

