Detectives Seek Information Following Armed Robbery in Kilmarnock

Detectives are appealing to the public for assistance in an ongoing investigation following an armed robbery that took place on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Kilmarnock. Authorities are seeking information regarding a suspect who threatened shop staff with a knife before fleeing with a significant amount of cash.

Officers responded to a distress call at a shop located on Meiklewood Road at approximately 07:30 BST. Witnesses reported that a man had entered the establishment and brandished a knife while menacing staff members. The assailant subsequently absconded with a sum of cash totalling in the three figures. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Law enforcement officials have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The focus of the inquiry is centred around identifying and locating the individual responsible for the robbery. The suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured hooded top, the hood pulled up to conceal his features, as well as dark-coloured jogging bottoms and trainers. He was also carrying a dark-coloured rucksack at the time of the robbery.

Detective Sergeant Keith Hyndes, leading the investigation, expressed the gravity of the situation. He stated, “This was a frightening experience for those within the shop. Although no one was hurt, they have been left shaken by what happened. We know the man came from and made off in the direction of the grassy area near Hareshaw Drive and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has dash cam or private CCTV of that area, to contact us.”

To aid their efforts, law enforcement is requesting the community’s assistance. They are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the suspect, has relevant dash camera footage, or possesses private CCTV footage from the vicinity of the incident to come forward. Authorities assure the public that all possible measures are being taken to address the situation.

As the investigation unfolds, an increased police presence will be noticeable in the area, reassuring residents that their safety is a top priority. Those with information or relevant footage are urged to contact Police Scotland by dialling 101 and referencing incident number 1069 of August 12th. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.