Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Following Homophobic Attack in Clapham

Detectives are appealing to the public for assistance as they investigate a disturbing homophobic attack that took place outside the Two Brewers in Clapham. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, 13 August at around 10.15pm, involved two men who were assaulted by an unidentified individual wielding a knife. The victims, both in their 20s and 30s, were standing outside a nightclub when the attack took place. Fortunately, they were treated at a hospital and have since been released.

In an effort to advance the investigation, authorities have released fresh images of the man they are keen to identify. These images were captured on a route 50 bus in Thornton Heath at approximately 8.30pm on the same day as the incident. Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saivb of the local policing team in Lambeth is leading the investigation and has called upon the public’s help. Saivb stated, “These images provide a clearer picture of the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack. I would urge people to look at these images – do you know this man? Do you recognise the clothes he is wearing? If you can help identify him then please get in touch.”

Officers are actively pursuing leads from witnesses and the general public, as they strive to locate and apprehend the suspect. Additionally, patrols have been intensified in and around the Clapham High Street area, an effort that will be sustained in the coming days.

Lambeth and Southwark’s dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO), PC Hayley Jones, expressed understanding for members of the LGBT+ community who might be hesitant to interact with the police. PC Jones emphasised her role in providing a safe and supportive point of contact for the community, particularly in cases involving motives of homophobia and transphobia. She stated, “You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police at 101 or via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 7198/13Aug. Those who wish to remain anonymous can provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. For those seeking to reach out to the Lambeth and Southwark LGBT+ CLO, PC Hayley Jones can be reached at 07825101104 or [email protected]

