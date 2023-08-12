Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Divers from Nottinghamshire Police’s underwater search team put their skills to the test during a routine training exercise in the River Trent

Divers from Nottinghamshire Police’s underwater search team put their skills to the test during a routine training exercise in the River Trent
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

The police officers, who volunteer for the specialist role on top of their other duties, conducted a series of routine search exercises at the Trent embankment last week.

Divers from Nottinghamshire Police’s underwater search team put their skills to the test during a routine training exercise in the River Trent

The team, one of only 11 in the country, is on standby to conduct underwater searches across the East Midlands and beyond.

Each of its ten qualified divers must complete regular training dives to retain their qualification and be ready to respond to call outs.

Tuesday’s exercise was observed by a number of interested spectators, including children from a local nursery school who posed for pictures with diver PC Steve Craner after watching him emerge from the water.

Divers from Nottinghamshire Police’s underwater search team put their skills to the test during a routine training exercise in the River Trent

PC James Patterson, Dive Supervisor at the Underwater Search Unit, said: “A lot of people associate our work only with missing person searches, but there are also a lot of crimes where people discard key bits of evidence in the water.

“We use a number of techniques to find those items and have helped to solve several murders around the country where items such as mobile phones have been recovered from the water.”

“It’s a really great team to be a part of and can come with a great sense of achievement – whether that’s finding a key bit of evidence, or returning a missing person back to their loved ones.”

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Predatory Man Sentenced to 11 Years and 8 Months for Targeting Young Teenage Girls

BREAKING

Dublin Mother Accused of Brutal Assault and Robbery of Unconscious US Tourist Faces Trial

BREAKING

Greek Justice Initiates Interviews of Suspects Following Fatal Stabbing of Football Fan

BREAKING

A man was caught hiding in a loft with a JD Sports bag containing cannabis and cash when he tried to evade arrest

BREAKING

Kent Police continues to appeal for help locating a man who went missing near Lower Stoke three weeks ago

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.