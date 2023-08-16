Weather

Double Stabbing Incident in Sydenham Leaves Two Teens Hospitalised

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Sydenham, two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after sustaining stab wounds in a double stabbing incident. The unsettling event occurred on Sydenham Hill, just before 4:15 pm yesterday (August 15), prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Officers from the Met Police and emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene of the incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, who had sustained injuries as a result of the stabbing. The victims were swiftly provided with medical attention and were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Fortunately, the initial assessment indicated that the injuries sustained by the teenagers were not life-threatening, providing some relief to the concerned community. Medical professionals evaluated the conditions of the victims, determining that their injuries were not life-changing either.

In connection with the incident, two 17-year-old boys were apprehended near the scene by law enforcement officers. The authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the double stabbing and the potential motives behind the attack. Police enquiries are ongoing as investigators seek to piece together the events leading up to the incident and identify any potential witnesses.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police commented on the incident, stating, “Police were called to Sydenham Hill, SE23 at approximately 16:12hrs on Tuesday 15 August following reports that two people had been stabbed. Two teenage boys aged 16 and 18 were found at the scene suffering with stab wounds. They were both taken to the hospital. Their injuries were later assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.”

The incident has left the local community concerned and vigilant, with residents hoping for a swift resolution to the investigation. As authorities continue to gather information and analyze evidence, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of residents while seeking justice for the victims of this unsettling incident.

