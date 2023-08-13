Weather

Double Stabbing Incident Leaves Two Hospitalised in Swindon

A disturbing incident unfolded in Swindon on Saturday afternoon as two men were attacked and subsequently hospitalised following a stabbing in a garden. The incident occurred at a residence on Clanfield Road in the Park North area of Swindon, around 4.45pm.

Police swiftly responded to the scene after receiving reports of the stabbing. The two victims, aged in their 30s and 60s, were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Both men had sustained stab wounds in the attack, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

As the investigation into the incident progresses, authorities are appealing to the public for any information that might aid their inquiries. Of particular interest is anyone who may have witnessed a woman leaving the address on Clanfield Road on the same day. Described as white, in her 30s, and with long blonde hair, the woman is believed to hold valuable information that could assist in understanding the circumstances leading up to the attack.

In light of the incident, residents in the area may observe an increased police presence as law enforcement officers work diligently to gather evidence and unravel the details of the incident. The priority remains on ensuring the safety and security of the community while pursuing leads that could shed light on this disturbing occurrence.

