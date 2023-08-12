Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Dublin Mother Accused of Brutal Assault and Robbery of Unconscious US Tourist Faces Trial

Dublin Mother Accused of Brutal Assault and Robbery of Unconscious US Tourist Faces Trial
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

 A Dublin mother, Sarah Dunne, aged 31, facing charges of assaulting an unconscious US tourist during a violent robbery, has been denied bail and committed to stand trial. The accused, with no fixed address but a previous residence in Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, appeared before the Dublin District Court today to receive a book of evidence and contend with objections to her bail application.

Dunne vehemently denies the charges brought against her, as stated by Judge Ciaran Liddy during the proceedings. Garda Eimear Redmond presented a compelling case highlighting the severity of the incident, asserting that the accused, along with two accomplices, allegedly orchestrated a “vicious” assault on the tourist, while also stealing various personal belongings from him on April 27 at Oliver Bond Street, Dublin 8.

CCTV footage allegedly depicts the assailants in action. Garda Redmond further alleged that the accused, despite her denial of involvement, can be observed repeatedly kicking the unconscious victim, leaving him with substantial injuries. “And can be seen hitting him straight into the face leaving a large open laceration over his forehead,” she added. The footage also purportedly shows the accused rifling through the victim’s pockets.

Following the incident, Ms. Dunne was apprehended by Gardaí within 300 meters of the crime scene. Meanwhile, paramedics attended to the injured tourist, who subsequently consulted a doctor. He has since departed from Ireland.

In her defence, Dunne’s counsel, Kevin McCrave, noted her health difficulties and emphasized her family background, mentioning that she has a child and comes from a supportive family. He assured the court that she would adhere to stringent bail conditions if granted.

However, Judge Liddy ultimately ruled against granting bail. The Director of Public Prosecutions directed a trial on indictment at a higher judicial level with enhanced sentencing authority. Consequently, Judge Liddy ordered that Ms Dunne be sent forward for trial while in custody, to appear before the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. The case is slated for mention on October 13.

Posted in

Court News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Predatory Man Sentenced to 11 Years and 8 Months for Targeting Young Teenage Girls

BREAKING

Dublin Mother Accused of Brutal Assault and Robbery of Unconscious US Tourist Faces Trial

BREAKING

Greek Justice Initiates Interviews of Suspects Following Fatal Stabbing of Football Fan

BREAKING

A man was caught hiding in a loft with a JD Sports bag containing cannabis and cash when he tried to evade arrest

BREAKING

Kent Police continues to appeal for help locating a man who went missing near Lower Stoke three weeks ago

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.