Dublin Mother Accused of Brutal Assault and Robbery of Unconscious US Tourist Faces Trial

A Dublin mother, Sarah Dunne, aged 31, facing charges of assaulting an unconscious US tourist during a violent robbery, has been denied bail and committed to stand trial. The accused, with no fixed address but a previous residence in Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, appeared before the Dublin District Court today to receive a book of evidence and contend with objections to her bail application.

Dunne vehemently denies the charges brought against her, as stated by Judge Ciaran Liddy during the proceedings. Garda Eimear Redmond presented a compelling case highlighting the severity of the incident, asserting that the accused, along with two accomplices, allegedly orchestrated a “vicious” assault on the tourist, while also stealing various personal belongings from him on April 27 at Oliver Bond Street, Dublin 8.

CCTV footage allegedly depicts the assailants in action. Garda Redmond further alleged that the accused, despite her denial of involvement, can be observed repeatedly kicking the unconscious victim, leaving him with substantial injuries. “And can be seen hitting him straight into the face leaving a large open laceration over his forehead,” she added. The footage also purportedly shows the accused rifling through the victim’s pockets.

Following the incident, Ms. Dunne was apprehended by Gardaí within 300 meters of the crime scene. Meanwhile, paramedics attended to the injured tourist, who subsequently consulted a doctor. He has since departed from Ireland.

In her defence, Dunne’s counsel, Kevin McCrave, noted her health difficulties and emphasized her family background, mentioning that she has a child and comes from a supportive family. He assured the court that she would adhere to stringent bail conditions if granted.

However, Judge Liddy ultimately ruled against granting bail. The Director of Public Prosecutions directed a trial on indictment at a higher judicial level with enhanced sentencing authority. Consequently, Judge Liddy ordered that Ms Dunne be sent forward for trial while in custody, to appear before the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. The case is slated for mention on October 13.