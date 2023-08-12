Eiffel Tower Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat; Authorities Swiftly Respond

In a tense turn of events, the iconic Eiffel Tower was evacuated for nearly two hours on Saturday after a bomb threat triggered a swift response from police bomb disposal experts. The incident, which unfolded under the watchful eyes of Paris police and the monument’s operating company, Sete, left the city on high alert.

At the heart of the ordeal was a meticulous response by law enforcement, with the bomb squad and police units arriving promptly on the scene. A spokeswoman from Sete emphasised that while such procedures are uncommon, they are enacted as a standard protocol in situations of this nature.

The evacuation protocol extended across all three levels of the Eiffel Tower, encompassing not only its architectural marvel but also the revered tower restaurant. Additionally, the forecourt of the monument was also cleared to ensure the safety of all visitors and personnel.

To secure the area, a significant security perimeter was rapidly established, resulting in traffic diversions and a temporary suspension of public access. The evacuation commenced at 12:15pm local time, as authorities worked diligently to manage the situation.

The vigilance and efficient response by law enforcement led to the alert being lifted at approximately 15.30. Following the clearance, the Eiffel Tower resumed its operations, welcoming visitors back to its distinctive vantage points.

This incident recalls the memory of a similar scare in September 2020 when the Eiffel Tower was evacuated for a similar period due to a bomb threat. On that occasion, an anonymous call to the police had raised the alarm, highlighting the heightened security concerns that pervade such landmarks.

The Eiffel Tower, an emblem of Parisian culture and history, welcomed over 5.8 million visitors in 2022. Despite the occasional security challenges, the enduring allure of this iconic monument continues to captivate millions, demonstrating the resilient spirit of both Parisians and the global community.