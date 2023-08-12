Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Eiffel Tower Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat; Authorities Swiftly Respond

Eiffel Tower Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat; Authorities Swiftly Respond
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

 In a tense turn of events, the iconic Eiffel Tower was evacuated for nearly two hours on Saturday after a bomb threat triggered a swift response from police bomb disposal experts. The incident, which unfolded under the watchful eyes of Paris police and the monument’s operating company, Sete, left the city on high alert.

At the heart of the ordeal was a meticulous response by law enforcement, with the bomb squad and police units arriving promptly on the scene. A spokeswoman from Sete emphasised that while such procedures are uncommon, they are enacted as a standard protocol in situations of this nature.

The evacuation protocol extended across all three levels of the Eiffel Tower, encompassing not only its architectural marvel but also the revered tower restaurant. Additionally, the forecourt of the monument was also cleared to ensure the safety of all visitors and personnel.

To secure the area, a significant security perimeter was rapidly established, resulting in traffic diversions and a temporary suspension of public access. The evacuation commenced at 12:15pm local time, as authorities worked diligently to manage the situation.

The vigilance and efficient response by law enforcement led to the alert being lifted at approximately 15.30. Following the clearance, the Eiffel Tower resumed its operations, welcoming visitors back to its distinctive vantage points.

This incident recalls the memory of a similar scare in September 2020 when the Eiffel Tower was evacuated for a similar period due to a bomb threat. On that occasion, an anonymous call to the police had raised the alarm, highlighting the heightened security concerns that pervade such landmarks.

The Eiffel Tower, an emblem of Parisian culture and history, welcomed over 5.8 million visitors in 2022. Despite the occasional security challenges, the enduring allure of this iconic monument continues to captivate millions, demonstrating the resilient spirit of both Parisians and the global community.

Posted in

International News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Tourists Hospitalised After Assault in Dublin City Centre Raises Safety Concerns

BREAKING

Police Seize Guns and Ammunition, Charge Four Individuals Following Tip-off in Birmingham

BREAKING

Drivers Warned to Slow Down as New Speed Camera Goes Live

BREAKING

Witnesses Sought After Serious Collision on M1 Motorway Near Wakefield

BREAKING

Eiffel Tower Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat; Authorities Swiftly Respond

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

BREAKING

Les Dennis Joins Star-Studded Lineup for New Series of Strictly Come Dancing

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.