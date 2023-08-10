Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Electoral Commission Reveals “Complex Cyber-Attack” on Systems: Data Access and Security Breach

Electoral Commission Reveals “Complex Cyber-Attack” on Systems: Data Access and Security Breach
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

 The Electoral Commission of Britain has disclosed that it fell victim to a sophisticated cyber-attack, unraveling an incident that was first detected in October 2022. The attack, marked by its complexity, is believed to have been initiated by hostile actors who gained access to the Commission’s systems as far back as August 2021. The revelation has sparked concern about the security of crucial democratic processes, prompting calls for enhanced vigilance and protection.

Suspicion arose in October 2022 when the regulator observed suspicious activities within its systems. Collaborating with external security experts and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the Commission undertook an extensive investigation to assess the extent of the breach and to bolster the security posture of its IT infrastructure.

Shaun McNally, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, emphasised the distributed nature of the UK’s democratic system as a mitigating factor. He stated, “The UK’s democratic process is significantly dispersed and key aspects of it remain based on paper documentation and counting. This means it would be very hard to use a cyber-attack to influence the process.” McNally further acknowledged that while the incident underlines the susceptibility of election-involved organisations, the current democratic process itself remains resistant to such attacks.

In light of the breach, hostile actors managed to access reference copies of electoral registers held by the Commission for research and donation permissibility purposes. The compromised registers encompassed names and addresses of individuals who were registered to vote between 2014 and 2022, including overseas voters. Notably, the data accessed did not include details of those registered anonymously. The Commission’s email system was also compromised during the cyber-attack.

McNally admitted, “We know which systems were accessible to the hostile actors but are not able to know conclusively what files may or may not have been accessed.” While the exposed data was limited and much of it was already in the public domain, he acknowledged the potential concern it might have raised among affected individuals and offered an apology for any distress caused.

Electoral registers, primarily maintained by individual Electoral Registration Officers for local authorities, are also duplicated by the Commission to support its role in the democratic process. The attack on the Commission highlights the broader challenge faced by organisations that play a pivotal role in elections.

In compliance with legal requirements, the Commission promptly notified the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) within 72 hours of identifying the data breach. A formal notification has been published, and the ICO is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Posted in

National News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Appeal for Witnesses and Footage in Attempted Murder Case in North Berwick

BREAKING

Investigation Underway Following Fatal Collision in Redbridge

BREAKING

Appeal for Information After Teenage Boy Stabbed in Newton-le-Willows

BREAKING

Electoral Commission Reveals “Complex Cyber-Attack” on Systems: Data Access and Security Breach

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

BREAKINGDARTFORD

Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

BREAKINGTiktok

TikTok Mum Shares Budget-Friendly Aldi Recipes, Offering £1 Meals for Families

BREAKINGEastEnders

Shona McGarty Announces Departure from EastEnders After 15-Year Run

BREAKINGEastEnders

Beloved BBC Three Comedy “Bad Education” Returns for Fifth Series with New Adventures

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.