Emergency at Shrewsbury Flower Show: Park Evacuated, Firework Display Cancelled

Ambulance staff are working with emergency services colleagues at The Quarry in Shrewsbury, where the Shrewsbury Flower Show is currently being held, after an anonymous call making a serious threat.

Three paramedic officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team are currently at the location.  

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “As a precaution, West Mercia Police have put a cordon in place and areas of the park are being evacuated.   

“Please avoid the area at present and follow the advice from police officers at the scene.  

“Tonight’s firework display has been cancelled as a precaution.”    

National News

