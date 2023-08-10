Weather

Emergency Landing on A40 Golden Valley Bypass: Spectacle and Road Closures

An emergency landing by a light aircraft took place on the A40 Golden Valley bypass, between Gloucester and Cheltenham, creating a spectacle and causing road closures in both directions. The incident occurred around 6pm, prompting the temporary closure of the road due to what was described as an “aviation incident”.

Emergency services swiftly arrived on the scene, although reports suggest that no injuries were sustained as a result of the emergency landing. Additionally, no other vehicles were involved in the incident. Gloucestershire Police were alerted to the situation and were quick to respond. The road closure caused delays of approximately 10 minutes, with congestion spanning about a mile leading up to the incident site.

While images shared of the aircraft show minimal damage despite the unusual landing, witnesses were still taken aback by the occurrence. Seventeen-year-old Vesper Gray Smith, who witnessed the event from a bus, expressed her surprise, stating, “I felt pretty surprised, as it’s really not something that happens often. I think everyone else on the bus was quite surprised as well.” She added that her immediate concern was the well-being of those involved, which luckily appeared to be intact.

The emergency landing showcases the professionalism and quick response of emergency services, ensuring the safety of those involved and minimizing the disruption caused by the incident. The exact circumstances leading to the emergency landing are under investigation, and authorities are likely to examine the aircraft for any potential technical issues that might have contributed to the unexpected situation.

