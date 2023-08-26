emergency response at hs2 construction site in northolt leads to road closure and hospitalisation

A significant incident at a High-Speed Two (HS2) construction site near Northolt Station in West London led to the closure of Mandeville Road and the hospitalization of one individual. The incident occurred around 10:30 am, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Emergency vehicles, including fire engines and ambulance units, rushed to the scene as construction workers at the Mandeville vent shaft were treated for cuts and bruising by paramedics. The nature of the incident is yet to be fully determined, and details remain scarce.

Managed by the Skanska Costain STRABAG joint venture (SCS JV), the HS2 construction site in Northolt was promptly attended by emergency personnel. The HS2 spokesperson expressed concern for those involved in the incident and extended gratitude to the ambulance service and police for their prompt assistance.

In an official statement, the HS2 spokesperson mentioned, “We are working with our construction partner and the relevant authorities to understand the cause of the incident. All construction work at the site has stopped, and a thorough investigation will be carried out.”

As a result of the incident, Mandeville Road, a major thoroughfare leading to Northolt Underground Station, was temporarily blocked. Traffic disruptions were reported between Carr Road and Moat Farm Road, with queueing traffic affecting the area. Local authorities promptly implemented diversions and urged commuters to seek alternate routes.

The London Fire Brigade reported that five individuals required assistance and were rescued from the vent shaft by firefighters. The injured individuals received medical attention from London Ambulance Service crews. The firefighting operation concluded by 12:33 pm.

The specifics of the incident and the extent of the injuries sustained are yet to be disclosed. The Metropolitan Police has not yet provided additional information regarding the incident.

This story is developing, and updates are being actively monitored. For the latest information, stay tuned to our live blog. Eyewitnesses or individuals with information related to the incident are encouraged to contact authorities to aid in the investigation