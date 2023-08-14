Weather

Emergency services respond to incident near Beachy Head, Eastbourne

An emergency response operation unfolded near Beachy Head, Eastbourne, on Sunday evening at approximately 5:45 PM, drawing the presence of multiple emergency services agencies.

The scene was a flurry of activity as two helicopters hovered overhead, aiding in the response effort. One helicopter was operated by the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), while the other was dispatched by the Coastguard (CG167). These aerial units played a crucial role in assessing and responding to the situation.

In addition to the helicopters, an ambulance crew was observed at the location, along with several units from Sussex Police and Coastguard mobile units. The collaborative response from these agencies highlights the coordinated effort to handle the situation effectively and ensure the safety of those involved.

The incident’s specifics remain undisclosed at this time, leaving local residents and onlookers curious about the nature of the emergency that prompted such a significant response. The Coastguard, one of the key organizations involved in the operation, has been approached for an official statement regarding the incident.

Beachy Head, known for its picturesque cliffs and stunning coastline, attracts visitors from near and far. The presence of emergency services in the area underscores the importance of swift and efficient response mechanisms to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors.

As the investigation unfolds and more information becomes available, the community awaits official updates from the relevant authorities to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident near Beachy Head.

