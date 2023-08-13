Weather

Emotional Farewell to RNLI’s ‘Diamond Jubilee’ All-Weather Lifeboat

The town bid an emotional goodbye to the RNLI’s Tamar class All-weather lifeboat, ‘Diamond Jubilee’, as it made its final voyage through Sovereign Harbour’s locks earlier today. Manned by a team of dedicated volunteers, the ‘Diamond Jubilee’ has been a symbol of safety and resilience for many years.

Marking the transition, the ‘Diamond Jubilee’ was escorted through the Sovereign Harbour locks by its successor, the Trent Class ‘Henry Heys Duckworth.’

As the two lifeboats manoeuvred through the locks, a touching sight awaited outside. The D Class lifeboat from Eastbourne, together with Newhaven’s impressive Severn class, stood by in the inner harbour, saluting and bidding a heartfelt farewell to the outgoing vessel.

News for Sussex

