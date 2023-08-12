Weather

ESFRS responds to fire alert at historic Eastbourne Pier

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) responded to a fire on Eastbourne Pier at 12:41 PM today.

Crews swiftly contained the flames, which affected decking and joists, using a hose reel.

By 1:22 PM, firefighters were ensuring no remnants of the fire persisted. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

LOCAL NEWS

